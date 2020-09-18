Man thrashes woman in public: Attempt to murder charge added to FIR; local post in-charge shunted

cities

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 00:08 IST

The police on Thursday said they have added additional, stringent sections of the Indian Penal Code to the ongoing investigation in the case of a 47-year-old woman being brutally thrashed allegedly by her neighbour in publicly view on a road in Razapur locality of Ghaziabad on Saturday evening. Officers also said that the local police post in-charge has been sent to police lines in connection with the incident.

The police action came after a video of the CCTV footage of the incident went viral over social media, in which the man was purportedly seen thrashing the woman, including hitting her with a chair.

Later, the suspect, 45-year-old Sunil Chaudhary, a resident of the same locality as the woman, had been arrested following a first information report (FIR) under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

According to police, the suspect is a storekeeper at a private engineering college on the Delhi-Meeru Road. He lives in own house with his wife and two children in the locality.

“We have now added IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 307 (attempt to murder) to the investigation. Apart from this, we have also sent the local post in-charge to police lines for delay in action in the case. A departmental inquiry will be undertaken against him,” said Abhishek Verma, superintendent of police (city).

According to the FIR, the incident took place around 5.15pm Saturday when the woman was on her way to the local market and the suspect allegedly made some offensive comments about her. When she objected to this, videos on social media purportedly showed Chaudhary landing multiple punches and kicks on the woman and beating her up mercilessly even as the public remained mute spectators.

The videos purportedly also show him picking up a metal chair and hitting the woman with it till she fell unconscious. Chaudhary then purportedly leaves the spot and another man helps the woman up, who helps her sit at a nearby shop before leaving.

The victim’s family had been alleging laxity on part of the police in making arrests and said she had suffered severe injuries to her body, and that more stringent sections should be levied against the suspects.

“Section 354 of the IPC is added to the investigation after the suspect misbehaved with the victim. In case the family gives any further complaint, it will be made part of the investigation,” the SP added.

In his complaint, the woman’s husband alleged that the suspect would often abuse his wife and their 26-year-old daughter. He alleged that this has been going on for one-and-a-half-years.

The family, meanwhile, also alleged that they had earlier complained twice to the local police in-charge and once to officials at the Kavi Nagar police station but then withdrew the complaint. “It was due to intervention of elderly persons and requests from the suspect’s family that we took back our complaints. The man is of an aggressive nature and often misbehaves with women in the locality. It was only after I came across the footage that I came to know of the severity of injuries to my mother. The chair weighed about 12-15kgs and he banged it to her head and chest. The injury to the chest is severe and she is taking up daily treatment at a hospital,” alleged the son of the victim.

“After the incident, when we approached the police post in-charge, he did not take the matter seriously and told us that it was a simple case of altercation,” he added.

Kalanidhi Naithani, senior superintendent of police (SSP), said the post in-charge has been sent to police lines and the suspect will face more action.

“We will recommend levying the Goonda Act against him once the chargesheet is filed in the case,” the SSP said.