Man who poisoned stray dogs in Khanna lands in police net

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 22:00 IST

A man was arrested by the police on Monday for poisoning two stray dogs to death in Khanna. The City-2 police of Khanna have lodged an FIR against the accused under Sections of the Cruelty to Animals Act after arresting him.

The action was taken after animal lovers had raised the issue of stray dogs being killed in the area. The accused has been identified as Ajay Kumar Bector of Krishna Nagar in Khanna.

Two stray dogs in Krishna Nagar and Gulmohar Nagar of Khanna were found dead in mysterious circumstances, while several others had fallen ill in the past three days. When animal lovers had taken up the issue, they got to know from locals that a scooterist often offered food to the strays. The incident was also captured in the CCTVs.

Animal lovers lodged a complaint at the concerned police station and the accused was traced on Monday. The police had set the accused free after he tendered a verbal apology. The accused’s parents told the police that their son is suffering from a psychological disorder.

Not satisfied with the action taken by the police, animal lovers raised the issue with SSP Harpreet Singh, who ordered registration of an FIR.

Inspector Ranbir Sharma, SHO at City-2 police station said that in the primary investigation the police found that the accused had mixed poison meant for killing pests and now they will question the accused to dig out more details.

Sandeep Jain, an honorary state animal welfare officer (Punjab), Animal Welfare Board of India, said that killing or hurting any animal, including stray dogs is a crime. He appreciated action taken by the Khanna police against the accused.