e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Man who poisoned stray dogs in Khanna lands in police net

Man who poisoned stray dogs in Khanna lands in police net

The action was taken after animal lovers had raised the issue of stray dogs being killed in the area

cities Updated: Sep 21, 2020 22:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A man was arrested by the police on Monday for poisoning two stray dogs to death in Khanna. The City-2 police of Khanna have lodged an FIR against the accused under Sections of the Cruelty to Animals Act after arresting him.

The action was taken after animal lovers had raised the issue of stray dogs being killed in the area. The accused has been identified as Ajay Kumar Bector of Krishna Nagar in Khanna.

Two stray dogs in Krishna Nagar and Gulmohar Nagar of Khanna were found dead in mysterious circumstances, while several others had fallen ill in the past three days. When animal lovers had taken up the issue, they got to know from locals that a scooterist often offered food to the strays. The incident was also captured in the CCTVs.

Animal lovers lodged a complaint at the concerned police station and the accused was traced on Monday. The police had set the accused free after he tendered a verbal apology. The accused’s parents told the police that their son is suffering from a psychological disorder.

Not satisfied with the action taken by the police, animal lovers raised the issue with SSP Harpreet Singh, who ordered registration of an FIR.

Inspector Ranbir Sharma, SHO at City-2 police station said that in the primary investigation the police found that the accused had mixed poison meant for killing pests and now they will question the accused to dig out more details.

Sandeep Jain, an honorary state animal welfare officer (Punjab), Animal Welfare Board of India, said that killing or hurting any animal, including stray dogs is a crime. He appreciated action taken by the Khanna police against the accused.

top news
Indian, Chinese generals meet in eastern Ladakh to break logjam in border talks
Indian, Chinese generals meet in eastern Ladakh to break logjam in border talks
8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs’ protest stretches into the night
8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs’ protest stretches into the night
‘Exciting, thrilling’: Women Navy officers who will be the first combat aviators
‘Exciting, thrilling’: Women Navy officers who will be the first combat aviators
IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs SRH: All-round RCB beat SRH by 10 runs
IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs SRH: All-round RCB beat SRH by 10 runs
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody ends on Tuesday: What we know so far
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody ends on Tuesday: What we know so far
‘Committed to global order based on rules post-Covid-19’: Harsh Shringla
‘Committed to global order based on rules post-Covid-19’: Harsh Shringla
Govt hikes MSP of 6 crops, PM Modi says crore of farmers will benefit
Govt hikes MSP of 6 crops, PM Modi says crore of farmers will benefit
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveSRH vs RCB Live ScoreIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In