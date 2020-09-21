e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Manipur govt puts all recruitment on hold as Covid-19 hits economy

Manipur govt puts all recruitment on hold as Covid-19 hits economy

The memorandum stated that any emergency recruitment process would be resumed only with permission from the department of personnel and “the approval of the competent authority”

cities Updated: Sep 21, 2020 17:23 IST
Sobhapati Samom
Sobhapati Samom
Hindustan Times, Imphal
The state Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (personnel division) issued an office memorandum on the new policy decision on Saturday.
The state Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (personnel division) issued an office memorandum on the new policy decision on Saturday.(Representational Photo)
         

The Manipur government has ordered to put on hold all the ongoing recruitment processes because of the adverse impact of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on the north-eastern state’s economy and its precarious financial conditions.

The state Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (personnel division) issued an office memorandum on the new policy decision on Saturday.

The memorandum signed by Dr Rajesh Kumar, chief secretary, Manipur, said, “It is ordered that all the ongoing recruitment processes, including daily wage contract employment, muster roll, and direct recruitment, being undertaken by all the departments, including all agencies, societies, undertaking boards, etc under them, shall be put on hold with immediate effect until further orders in view of the adverse impact of Covid-19 on the state’s economy and its precarious financial conditions.”

Also Read: Unlock 4: Students return to schools for academic guidance first time since March

“This also includes the written test examination and viva-voce,” it added.

The memorandum stated that any emergency recruitment process would be resumed only with permission from the department of personnel and “the approval of the competent authority”.

Earlier, the state government had issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for those who are returning by flights to Manipur and those who come to drop or pick up passengers at the Bir Tikendrajit International airport in Imphal.

However unlike some of the other north-eastern states such as Assam and Nagaland, the Manipur government is yet to take a decision on reopening of schools amid the viral outbreak.

On September 11, state education minister Dr Thokchom Radheshyam had told media persons that the decision on reopening of classes from Monday (September 21) for Grade IX to XII students was not yet taken.

Several rounds of meetings and conferences are being held with stakeholders on the feasibility and steps that are needed to be taken for reopening of schools.

Manipur has reported 8,894 Covid-19 cases until Sunday. So far, 6,767 people have recovered from their viral infection, state health department officials said.

The recovery rate is 76.08%, they added.

tags
top news
‘Pakistan targeting Indians working in Afghanistan’: Govt to Parliament
‘Pakistan targeting Indians working in Afghanistan’: Govt to Parliament
In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
‘Some people losing control’: PM Modi takes swipe at Opposition on farm bills
‘Some people losing control’: PM Modi takes swipe at Opposition on farm bills
How Chinese propaganda is using the 1962 war to shape public opinion
How Chinese propaganda is using the 1962 war to shape public opinion
India, Maldives launch cargo ferry service connecting Tuticorin and Cochin with Male
India, Maldives launch cargo ferry service connecting Tuticorin and Cochin with Male
8 MPs suspended for Rajya Sabha chaos over farm bills, they stage protest
8 MPs suspended for Rajya Sabha chaos over farm bills, they stage protest
‘If they stop being obsessed with me’: Kangana’s latest jibe at Sena govt
‘If they stop being obsessed with me’: Kangana’s latest jibe at Sena govt
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveAnurag KashyapIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In