Manipur govt puts all recruitment on hold as Covid-19 hits economy

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 17:23 IST

The Manipur government has ordered to put on hold all the ongoing recruitment processes because of the adverse impact of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on the north-eastern state’s economy and its precarious financial conditions.

The state Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (personnel division) issued an office memorandum on the new policy decision on Saturday.

The memorandum signed by Dr Rajesh Kumar, chief secretary, Manipur, said, “It is ordered that all the ongoing recruitment processes, including daily wage contract employment, muster roll, and direct recruitment, being undertaken by all the departments, including all agencies, societies, undertaking boards, etc under them, shall be put on hold with immediate effect until further orders in view of the adverse impact of Covid-19 on the state’s economy and its precarious financial conditions.”

“This also includes the written test examination and viva-voce,” it added.

The memorandum stated that any emergency recruitment process would be resumed only with permission from the department of personnel and “the approval of the competent authority”.

Earlier, the state government had issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for those who are returning by flights to Manipur and those who come to drop or pick up passengers at the Bir Tikendrajit International airport in Imphal.

However unlike some of the other north-eastern states such as Assam and Nagaland, the Manipur government is yet to take a decision on reopening of schools amid the viral outbreak.

On September 11, state education minister Dr Thokchom Radheshyam had told media persons that the decision on reopening of classes from Monday (September 21) for Grade IX to XII students was not yet taken.

Several rounds of meetings and conferences are being held with stakeholders on the feasibility and steps that are needed to be taken for reopening of schools.

Manipur has reported 8,894 Covid-19 cases until Sunday. So far, 6,767 people have recovered from their viral infection, state health department officials said.

The recovery rate is 76.08%, they added.