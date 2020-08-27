Manjhi meets Nitish, says nothing ‘political’

cities

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 20:11 IST

PATNA

Hindustani Awami Morch (Secular) president Jitan Ram Manjhi on Thursday met Bihar chief minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar at the latter’s residence, setting off speculation that his party was set to join the NDA.

On August 20, the HAM-S had quit the opposition’s Grand Alliance, after spending 30 months as a constituent.

For the record, Manjhi, a former chief minister, denied having any political deliberations with Kumar and told reporters that the talks centred on local issues and problems.

“Political talks have not yet taken place, they are likely to be held soon. Wait till August 30 about party’s decision. “Today’s talks with Kumar were on local issues,” Manjhi said as he emerged from the CM residence.

Recently, Manjhi joined one of the virtual inauguration programmes of Nitish Kumar. The CM notice the HAM-S chief only at the end of his speech and welcomed him for supporting government programmes and policies.

The HAM chief is the lone member of his party in the Legislative Assembly currently.

According to NDA sources, HAM wants to contest 15-20 seats, mostly in the Magadh region, but JD(Uis willing to give his party 10-12 seats. Some of these seats are also considered BJP’s stronghold.

“I will talk to you (media persons) on August 30,” he said, when asked about seats offered by JD (U).

NDA in Bihar comprises BJP, JD(U) and LJP at present.

JD (U) sources said Manjhi could be a Dalit face of the party after the exit of Shyam rajak, who joined the RJD.

Manjhi, however, made it clear his party was not going to merge with any other political outfit, contrary to speculation.

Manjhi, formerly with JD(U), quit the party in 2015 after he was forced to step down as the chief minister to make way for the return of Nitish Kumar to the post. He later formed the HAM(S) and joined the BJP-led NDA.

With Kumar returning to the NDA in July 2017, Manjhi quit the alliance and joined the opposition alliance in Bihar. His party unsuccessfully contested three Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general elections.

Mahadalits and Dalits form 16% of Bihar’s population of Bihar, as per the 2011 census.