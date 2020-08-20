Manjhi’s party exits GA

cities

Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led HAM(S) on Thursday announced it was leaving the opposition’s Grand Alliance and would decide on its next move in a few days.

“HAM(S) is no longer a part of Grand Alliance. The party’s executive committee has authorised Manjhi to take a decision on the future course of action,” said party’s spokesperson Danish Rizwan.

Sources in the party said HAM(S) may either merge with the JD(U) or forge an alliance with it for the Assembly polls.

“The decision to walk out of the five-party opposition coalition in Bihar was taken at the party’s core committee meeting convened at Manjhi’s residence here,” Rizwan said.

The HAM, which contested the Lok Sabha elections as part of the Grand Alliance, had issued an ultimatum for formation of a coordination committee in the alliance by June 25 to start seat sharing talks.

The Grand Alliance in Bihar is now left with RJD, Congress, Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) and Mukesh Sahni-led Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP).

During the last few months, Manjhi had also been exploring options of alliance with different parties, including Owaisi-led AIMIM.

Manjhi had fallen out with Nitish Kumar after he was made to quit the CM’s post in early 2015. He walked out of the NDA after a poor show in the 2015 Assembly polls.

Of later, Manjhi has been heaping praise on the Nitish government.

HAM-S has one member each in the Bihar Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council.

Sources in the party said the HAM(S) becoming a part of the NDA is all but a formality. “The party has laid no preconditions on seats,” said a senior party leader.

NDA leaders feel that if at all Manjhi joins their alliance, JD (U) will use it to silence LJP, which of late has been embarrassing the government by raising different issues.