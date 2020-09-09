Mankotia demands CBI, ED probe into land deals by HP minister Sarveen Chaudhary

cities

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 19:12 IST

Former Congress minister Vijay Singh Mankotia on Wednesday demanded a CBI and ED probe into the land deals involving Himachal social justice and empowerment minister Sarveen Chaudhary.

In a press conference held here, Mankotia said he has again written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

Mankotia said he had hoped that the chief minister will respond to the letter written earlier by him by ordering a CBI investigation. “However, the CM said that no vigilance probe was being carried out which contradicts his own statement in which he stated that the vigilance bureau was looking into the allegations against the minister,” Mankotia alleged.

He said only a thorough investigation can reveal the truth. “The minister and her family had purchased land measuring 1,000 kanal in Fatehpur area of Kangra district. Besides, her family had bought several lands in Shahpur, Dharamshala, and also in Una district. She also owns a house in Shimla and a luxury flat in Panchkula,” he alleged.