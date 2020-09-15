Maratha organisations agitate in front of residences of MP, MLAs

cities

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 20:39 IST

Pune: Members of Maratha Kranti Morcha, Maratha Seva Sangh, Sambhaji Brigade and Chava Maratha Yuva Mahasangh staged protests in front of the houses of MP and MLAs in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Tuesday over the issue of Maratha reservation.

On September 9, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the 2018 Maratha quota law of the state providing reservation to the Maratha community in education and public employment. The court referred the petitions challenging the law to a larger constitution bench.

“The decision of the apex court will badly affect the future of Maratha youth. We want MLAs and MPs to take forward our demands and reinstate the Maratha reservation law,” said Maruti Bhapkar, social activist.

The protest started from the residence of Member of Parliament Shrirang Barne, Thergaon and halted at the residences of BJP Member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (MLA) Laxman Jagtap at Pimple Gurav and BJP MLA Mahesh Landge at Bhosari before concluding in front of the office of NCP MLA Anna Bansode at Chinchwad.

In the absence of Barne, his office-bearers received the memorandum from protestors, while Jagtap, Landge and Bansode accepted it in person.

“We will stage a protest in front of the collectorate on September 17 at 11 am. We also plan to cover the residences of MPs and MLAs in Pune in the coming days and then across Maharashtra,” said Satish Kale, Sambhaji Brigade vice-president, Pune district .