Maratha reservation: We will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the issue, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

cities

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 01:56 IST

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that the Maharashtra government would speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Apex court’s interim stay on the reservation for the Maratha community in Maharashtra and request his intervention in the issue. The state government is also tapping the possibility of issuing an ordinance to safeguard the interest of students seeking college admissions under Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018.

The Supreme Court (SC), while transferring the plea challenging the quota to the constitutional bench on Wednesday stayed the reservation to the Maratha community. The decision has led to widespread discontent among community members as the ongoing admission process is largely affected.

Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, led by Thackeray, swung into action after the decision and held a series of meetings over the past three days. Thackeray and his cabinet colleagues from the sub-committee on the reservation interacted with senior counsels and community leaders on Friday.

During the meeting, Thackeray said that the central government should take a stand on the Apex court decision.

“We will raise this issue in the Parliament as we are committed to safeguard the interest of the community. Not only Maharashtra, but even other states have been struggling with reservation-related issues, which the PM should look into. We have decided to request him to intervene,” CM said.

Thackeray also said that the state government is also tapping the possibility of issuing an ordinance to ensure that the admission process was not hampered.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that there was room for legal battle, though the reservation has been stayed by the Apex court.