e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Mask of confusion: Fine the driver, but not the passengers, says dy speaker of legislative council Neelam Gorhe

Mask of confusion: Fine the driver, but not the passengers, says dy speaker of legislative council Neelam Gorhe

cities Updated: Sep 14, 2020 19:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE: Deputy speaker of the Maharashtra legislative council Neelam Gorhe laid out for media persons what she believed was the action needed to ensure Punekars in cars kept to the anti-Covid mask rule.

In the city on Monday, after her election to the legislative council post, Gorhe said: “Citizens must use masks, but, at the same time, police also need to take action against car drivers not wearing masks. There is no need to act against car passengers not using masks if their windows are closed.”

“It is true that Pune’s Covid situation is becoming critical. One of the reasons is the transfer of the municipal commissioner. There are some errors at the administrative level. Despite awareness, citizens avoid the use of masks, which is wrong,” she said.

‘Not in the loop, no invitations: this is wrong’

Deputy speaker of the Maharashtra legislative council Neelam Gorhe also raised objections about the functioning of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

Gorhe said, “PMRDA and the university of Pune are not keeping MLAs in the loop and are not even sending out any invitations. This is wrong.”

top news
Rhea names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and designer Simone Khambatta: NCB
Rhea names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and designer Simone Khambatta: NCB
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia tests positive for Covid-19
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia tests positive for Covid-19
Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
25 Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha MPs test Covid-19 positive: Here’s a list
25 Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha MPs test Covid-19 positive: Here’s a list
‘He was compelled’: Raghuvansh Singh’s letter sparks row after his demise
‘He was compelled’: Raghuvansh Singh’s letter sparks row after his demise
Delhi Police get 10-day custody of Umar Khalid after his arrest under anti-terror law
Delhi Police get 10-day custody of Umar Khalid after his arrest under anti-terror law
Turkey’s Erdogan chases Ottoman dream, ends up unsettling West Asia
Turkey’s Erdogan chases Ottoman dream, ends up unsettling West Asia
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In