‘Masterminds behind Dabholkar, Lankesh murder, still not arrested’

cities Updated: Aug 23, 2020 23:43 IST
Ram Parmar
Vinod Nikole, a Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) member of legislative assembly (MLA) from Dahanu, on Saturday questioned the central bureau of investigation (CBI) team’s interest in probing the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

“Why the CBI is so keen on probing the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput when the killers of social activists Dr Narendra Dabholkar, labour activist Govind Pansare, Kannada writer Prof MM Kalburgi and journalist Gauri Lankesh are roaming free,” Nikole said.

“We do not oppose the CBI probe in the death of the actor, but the same alacrity by the CBI is missing in the murders of the above four activists,” said Nikole.

The CBI has till now not arrested the mastermind behind Dabholkar’s murder, and till date, no charge sheet has been filed in all the four cases, he said. Nikole also claimed that the CBI was taken up with the actor’s death probe only because the Bihar elections are due in a few months.

