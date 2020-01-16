e-paper
Maternity hospital in Kalyan ready a year ago but opening delayed

Maternity hospital in Kalyan ready a year ago but opening delayed

Jan 16, 2020
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
The new Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation’s (KDMC) maternity hospital, constructed a year ago at Vasant Valley in Kalyan, is yet to open to the public.

According to civic officials, the hospital has not yet been handed over to the health department from the estate department of KDMC, leading to a delay in floating the tender process.

“The construction of the building has been completed for one year now. We are waiting to be handed over the structure by the estate department,” said Dr Raju Lavangare, in charge of the KDMC health department.

“The hospital, consisting of a ground-plus-three storey building, can accommodate more than 100 beds and can work as the main medical centre for residents in Vasant Valley, Khadak Pada,” he said.

“Once the hospital is handed over to the health department, we will float the tenders. The hospital will be run by a private party with the coordination and guidance of the KDMC health department. The medical facilities will be available at nominal charges,” said Dr Lavangare.

Prakash Dhole, in-charge, estate department, KDMC, said, “Though it is a KDMC property, the building has been constructed by a private builder who had not handed over the building to KDMC. That is the reason the process was delayed further. However, the health department now can approach us and take charge of the building.”

According to Dr Lavangare, though the building is reserved as a maternity hospital, it can be a centre for various medical facilities.

“We aim to provide other medical check-ups, vaccinations and dialysis,” he said.

