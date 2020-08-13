Matka king murder: Cops arrest two accused

cities

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 00:36 IST

Thane Police’s crime branch arrested the two accused in the murder of businessman and alleged matka King Jignesh Thakkar, 43, which took place on July 31 in Kalyan, on Wednesday. One of the two arrested accused, Dharmesh Shah, 43, was the main shooter in the incident who shot at Thakkar over financial rift between the two. the other accused has been identified as Sunil Gajanan Narvekar, 35. The crime branch has arrested six people in the murder so far.

Jignesh Thakkar was shot dead by four people on two bikes in Suyash Plaza building compound around 10pm.

Senior inspector N Bankar of Mahatma Phule police station said, “We have arrested all the five persons responsible for the murder of Thakkar. Dharmesh was arrested by Thane crime branch on Wednesday from Gujarat. We will take him into police custody on Thursday. All are arrested have been booked under section 302 for murder.”

According to Mahatma Phule police, crime branch earlier arrested Jaipal Bhalsingh Dulgaj alias Jaypal, who fired a gun along with Dharmesh. Later, police arrested two more accused, Amjad Pathan, 32, who has a history of cases under narcotics act, and Dhanraj Shah, Dharmesh’s younger brother who is wanted in five to six cases of attempt to murder. Mahatma Phule police also arrested Chetan Patel, 40, Dharmesh’s friend, who was the reason behind the murder.