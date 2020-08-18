MCG house meeting on Aug 28, issue of revenue roads likely to be raised

cities

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 23:29 IST

Gurugram: The status of selling or exchanging revenue roads in residential areas is likely to be among the final list of agendas that will be discussed in the house meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on August 28.

Other issues likely to be on the table would be isolation centres in residential areas, transfer of private colonies, and MCG’s sapling drives.

The MCG is scheduled to hold the house meeting at a community centre in sector 27, invitations for which were sent to all 35 councillors and senior officials of the MCG on Tuesday.

“At least 26 out of 35 councillors have already submitted their list of agendas for next week’s house meeting. I had informed councillors that they could include agendas that were part of the earlier list or submit a new list altogether. By the end of this week, the final agenda list will be prepared and shared to all councillors and relevant officials prior to the meeting,” said Mayor Madhu Azad.

Revenue roads are a major issue across the city as a large number of townships, condominiums, societies have revenue roads passing through them that largely serve no purpose.

These are essentially small vacant land owned by the government in residential areas. Private builders or residents welfare associations cannot construct or barricade it.

In administrative language, a revenue road is a path in a village which connected residential areas to agricultural lands or fields. When the city urbanised rapidly in the late 1990s and early 2000s, while the villages became townships, these revenue road stretches remained.

In 2018, the MCG proposed to allow private builders to buy them under the existing circle rates or exchange it with a land of equal size elsewhere. Since then there has been little progress.

Apart from this, councillors are likely to look into the MCG taking over Sushant Lok 2 and 3.

MCG was scheduled to hold a house meeting on July 7, at the same venue. However, with MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh having to attend a state-level meeting on the same date, it was cancelled. Officials said that several of the pending agendas which were not addressed due to the cancellation are likely to be repeated on August 28.

The status on MCG’s sapling drive which started on June 27 is also one such agenda which is likely to be repeated again. Initially, the MCG had set a target of planting more than 40,000 saplings, however, following strong response by RWAs they have tripled their objective and are targeting to plant over 120,000 saplings across the city.