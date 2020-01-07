MCG introduces helpline to report monkey menace

cities

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 19:19 IST

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has introduced helpline numbers for residents to report about problems associated with monkeys in their area for faster intervention, said officials on Tuesday.

The officials said that now residents can directly approach the two agencies hired by the civic body on 9568576200, 8058409681 and 9314198846, instead of the earlier process of approaching MCG officials at their office for getting their issue addressed. The officials admitted that the earlier process resulted in a delayed response.

There have been many incidents of residents being attacked by monkeys, especially in areas next to the Aravallis, such as Golf Course Road, MG Road, Gurgaon-Faridabad Road, Golf Course Extension Road, and Sohna Road.

On Sunday, during MCG’s Nagar Nigam Aapke Dwar (MCG at your doorstep) session, residents of ward 30 brought up the issue of monkey menace. Ward 30 includes sectors 55, 56, 58, 61, Gwal Pahari, Balola, and Ghata village areas along Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road and Gurgaon-Faribabad Road located on the foothills of the Aravallis.

“On Sunday, officials assured residents of ward 30 that their issue will be taken up on priority and the two agencies will be directed towards ending the monkey menace in their locality. Overall, the MCG is looking to end the monkey menace across the city, and has hence introduced multiple numbers on which agencies can be contacted. This will not only help residents get relief faster, but also expedite the process of ending the menace across the city,” said SS Rohilla, public relation officer (PRO), MCG.

In some instances, monkeys have caused severe bruises and cuts on residents. In a particular case that took place about three years ago, the monkey menace had resulted in the death of a Nathupur resident. After allegedly being chased by a troop of monkeys, a 25-year-old man fell from his open terrace and succumbed to injuries on December 18, 2016.

“Despite my house overlooking the Aravallis and having a scenic view of the mountain range, I cannot open my balcony windows or doors as monkeys enter people’s houses in the condominium and create ruckus. Almost every second week, a troop of monkeys enter our locality and we all sent alerts on our condominium’s social groups to wary one and another. This is no way of living,” said Naman Ahuja, a resident of DLF 5.

The MCG officials further said that they have extended the tenure of the two agencies responsible for capturing and rehabilitating monkeys. They said that the two agencies were hired in January 2018 and upon passing of six months their performances are assessed and contracts are accordingly renewed, with latest tenure commencing this month.

As per the officials, for rehabilitating a monkey the agencies are paid ₹1,500 by the MCG as per the agreement.