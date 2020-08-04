Medical staffers in Kalyan-Dombivli Covid centres tie rakhis to patients

cities

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 00:55 IST

Patients admitted at the dedicated Covid-19 health centre at Patidhar Bhavan in Dombivli received a surprise when the staff working at the facility decided to tie rakhi on their wrists on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Monday.

“We were surprised when the women staffers brought rakhis to tie on our wrists. I was missing my sister a lot and had just finished speaking to her over the phone, as we cannot celebrate Raksha Bandhan this year. The gesture made by the medical staff was so overwhelming for most of the patients,” said a 33-year-old patient.

Similar scenes were witnessed at the Tata Amantra and Sai Nirvana Covid-19 facilities.

“The patients might be missing the celebrations with their sisters and so we decided to help on this special occasion. The medical staff are the real protectors actually. Such celebrations make festivals meaningful,” said Madhavi Pophale, public relations officer, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

In another similar gesture, Sanskriti Patil, 13, sent a rakhi with a thank you note to Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) commissioner Raja Dayanidhi to express her gratitude to the civic chief and his team for their fight against the outbreak.

“During lockdown, Sanskriti’s school gave her several activities and one of them was to send rakhis to Covid-19 warriors. She decided to send one rakhi to the person who heads the city and manages all the teams. She also sent three more rakhis to a police officer, a health officer and a bus depot manager in our area,” said Rajendra Patil, 39, the father of the Class 7 student.

UMC public relations officer, Yuvraj Badhane said that the civic commissioner was overwhelmed when he received the rakhi and the thank you note. “He in return also sent a note thanking the child for the motivational gesture,” said Badhane.