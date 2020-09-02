Meet with FM Sitharaman: J&K businessmen seek comprehensive financial revival package

cities

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 21:29 IST

Businessmen from Jammu and Kashmir have sought a comprehensive financial package for the revival of industry in the UT, especially Kashmir division, which has been in doldrums for over a year.

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) on Tuesday evening via video-conference highlighted the plight of businessmen here during a meeting with Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The virtual meeting, which was also attended by businessmen from Jammu, lasted for an hour.

The industry is under deep stress due to subsequent lockdowns after the revocation of Article 370 and Covid-19 pandemic. As per KCCI’s estimates, different business sectors have suffered losses worth ₹40,000 crore in the past year.

KCCI president Shiekh Ashiq said the Union minister was very cordial in the conference and said the Centre was ready to help with the revival of business activities in J&K.

“I reminded the finance minister of our meeting with her in March before the Covid-19 lockdown. At that time too, she had promised full help and support and gave us assurance. I am hopeful something good will take place this time.”

Ashiq said Sitharaman told them she had joined the conference to listen to their problems. “We sought a soft package for revival of tourism sector. We also demanded assistance for uplifting the horticulture sector on the pattern of Himachal Pradesh where several schemes have been introduced for the same, besides handicraft and other sectors.”

Recently, KCCI members had held a meeting with Lt governor Manoj Sinha who formed a working group to give suggestions for business revival.

The KCCI president said many young men and women who had established fresh units in the last few years suffered huge losses. “They (young businessmen) were going to create opportunities for others, but now they are hunting jobs for themselves in different cities of the country and feel dejected.”

He added that the Union finance minister has assured the business community of full support from the central government.