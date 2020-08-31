e-paper
Meham MLA Kundu slams Haryana govt for not tabling his ‘MSP guarantee’ bill

cities Updated: Aug 31, 2020 23:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Independent MLA from Meham Balraj Kundu addressing a press conference in Rohtak on Monday.
Independent MLA from Meham Balraj Kundu addressing a press conference in Rohtak on Monday.(Manoj Dhaka/HT)
         

Independent MLA from Meham, Balraj Kundu, on Monday accused the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana and main opposition party, the Congress, of not tabling his private bill that gives guarantees of minimum support price (MSP) to the farmers, in the one-day monsoon session of the state assembly held last week.

Addressing a press conference here, Kundu said the members of business advisory committee, including deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, few BJP ministers and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, did not select his private bill for discussion regarding introduction of fourth bill which gives clarity on MSP to farmers, and that was moved for adjournment motion.

“I have realised that the BJP-JJP government and the main opposition are playing a fixed game in Haryana assembly. The leaders of these parties can seek votes from farmers, but won’t take stand for their rights,” he added.

He said he would take part in farmers’ agitation against the three agriculture-related ordinances promulgated by the Centre on September 10 at Pipli in Kurukshetra.

‘Hooda working like BJP ally’

Making a direct attack on Hooda, Kundu said , “The leader of opposition is working like a BJP’s ally and doing politics as per the directions issued by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Hooda’s key is in Khattar’s hand because the former is booked in several land allotment cases.”

