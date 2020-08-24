e-paper
Aug 24, 2020-Monday
Metro on Pimpri-Range Hills stretch to go 'live' by Dec

Metro on Pimpri-Range Hills stretch to go ‘live’ by Dec

cities Updated: Aug 24, 2020 21:50 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Pune metro which is working in two phases is set to start commercial operations between Pimpri and Range Hills from December 2020, while passenger may be able to board Metro rail between Vanaz to Civil Court by March 2021, according to the schedule designed by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro).

Atul Gadgil, director, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd ( Maha-Metro), said, “Due to Covid-19 pandemic, metro work has been affected, but we have set new deadlines for starting operations.”

“As per new schedule, the commercial operations on Reach-one stretch between Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Bhavan to Range Hills on Nigdi-Swargate route will start by December this year. Reach-two on Vanaz-Ramwadi route is expected to start by March 2021,” he said.

Earlier last week, Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister, held a review meeting with the top officials and instructed them to speed up the metro work along with land acquisition process for proposed international airport work located at Purandar. After Pawar’s instructions, Maha-Metro has rescheduled its time table.

Gadgil said, “After Covid pandemic, most of the labourers working with the metro went back to their hometown. As there is not enough manpower, only essential works were carried out after acquiring permission from municipal corporation and district administration.”

Maha-Metro, the agency responsible for executing the metro rail work, had earlier missed its deadline twice to start operations on priority stretch. It was to start operations by December 2019 and later by April 2020.

Gadgil said that by September it is expected that the work will start at full capacity.

Hemant Sonawane, public relation officer, Maha-Metro, said, “We require almost 5,500 labourers. Even today hardly fifty to sixty per cent labours have come back to the city. But we expect within a few days, work will start in full capacity.”

According to Gadgil while the metro work has got affected due to unavailability of the labours, the work of the underground metro is progressing speedily as it requires less manpower. “It is mainly technology-driven work and very soon the tunnel between Range Hills and Civil court will be complete. Right now, underground tunnel work is completed till Range Hills to Shivajinagar MSRTC bus stop.”

Manpower crunch hampers work

Pune Metro had already completed its trial run in January this year. It was expected that by May or June, the commercial operations would start on the corridor in between PCMC and Range Hill, but due to the pandemic and lockdown restrictions, most of the labourers had returned to their hometown.

