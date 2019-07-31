Metro project linking Noida-G Noida West delayed

cities

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 22:35 IST

NOIDA: The work on 7km Metro project to connect Noida’s Sector 71 with Greater Noida has been delayed as the state government is yet to approve the project. The Greater Noida authority board had approved the link in its 113th board meeting held on December 4, 2018.

The work on the detailed project report got delayed because the government raised certain objections, regarding funding,which are being resolved.

The state government has asked how the funds will be arranged. The NMRC replied that the Greater Noida authority will arrange the funds. Secondly, the state asked how the debt-ridden Greater Noida authority, which is struggling to pay a ₹7,000 crore loan, will be able to arrange the funds. Thirdly, the state government asked that why this project cannot be built on a public-private-partnership model. The NMRC is of the view that a PPP model has certain anomalies with regard to the control over the project and a say in decision making, officials said.

“We had replied to the earlier queries of the state government. Now our reply pertaining to the recent query is ready and will be sent to the state government. Once these queries are resolved, we will take this project ahead,” Alok Tandon, managing director, NMRC, said.

The Greater Noida authority had planned the new 7km link proposed to connect Noida’s Sector 71 with Greater Noida West’s Sector 2 will be completed and made operational by December 31, 2020.

This link is supposed to have five stations of which three will be in Greater Noida West and two in Noida’s jurisdiction. But the project will not be started or finished as per schedule due to the delay in necessary approvals from the state government, officials said.

“In 2016, the project was delayed as homebuyers were yet to shift into group housings located in Greater Noida West. Now, over one lakh families have shifted into newly built Greater Noida West societies,” an official of NMRC said.

