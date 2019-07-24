Metro’s Magenta line delayed for second consecutive day

New Delhi: Services on the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line, connecting Janakpuri West and Botanical Garden, were delayed for the second consecutive day due to ongoing maintenance work on the route.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), trains between Palam and Sadar Bazar Cantonment stations are running with restricted speed.

“Please allow extra time in your commute,” read a tweet put out by the Delhi Metro on their official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Several commuters on the corridor complained that lack of announcements in the stations resulted in crowding of stations and passengers getting stuck inside trains.

“Why can’t you inform people early morning or late night so that they can plan accordingly? Absolutely lackadaisical and irresponsible attitude,” commuter Mudit Srivastav tweeted on Wednesday.

Sushant Sudhir, another commuter, also lashed out at the DMRC for “lack of a fixed schedule” for its operations and maintenance.

“I thought your technical glitch was fixed yesterday when you posted in the evening about normal services on the Magenta Line. But again you failed. And I must say you win #DMRC because those who would have managed to reach office on time yesterday have got late today. Congratulations (sic),” he tweeted.

The delay on the corridor began on Tuesday 8.18am onwards between Palam and Sadar Bazar, but the slow speed of trains on the section affected the entire route. The Delhi Metro said the trains on the section were running at a restricted speed of 10km per hour as a precautionary measure.

Even though the DMRC was quick to relay news about the delay on its Twitter handle on Tuesday, many were stuck inside stations waiting for trains as they took longer than usual to arrive.

The Magenta Line connects the Janakpuri West station in Delhi to Botanical Garden in Noida. The stretch is roughly 25-km-long and there are 16 stations on this route, including interchanges at Hauz Khas (Yellow line) and Janakpuri West (Blue line), along with the existing interchange near the eastern suburbs at Kalkaji (with Violet line).

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 20:59 IST