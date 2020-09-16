e-paper
Midnight blaze ravages blanket factory in Mahavir Jain Colony

Four workers had a narrow escape as one of them woke up in the nick of time and alerted the others.

cities Updated: Sep 16, 2020 17:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Four workers had a narrow escape after a fire broke out at a blanket factory in Mahavir Jain Colony on Tajpur Road in the wee hours of Wednesday.

One of the four workers, who were sleeping on the ground floor of Sakshi Weaving Factory, saw the flames on the first floor when he woke up around 2.30am to relieve himself, and helped everyone rush out of the building.

After running out to safety, the workers and informed the factory owner, Manish Chopra.

Chopra said, “As I was sounded, I alerted the fire department. No one was hurt, but goods and machinery worth around Rs 1 crore was ravaged in the fire.”

“While the reason behind the fire remains uncertain, it is suspected to have been caused by a short-circuit,” he added.

Leading fireman Rajan Singh said the fire brigade received an alert around 3am and pressed five fire tenders into service. It took the firefighters over four hours to douse the flames by 7.30am.

FIRE AT HOUSE NEAR KHAJOOR CHOWK

Household goods and furniture was damaged in a fire at a house near Khajoor Chowk in Salem Tabri on Tuesday night. None of the occupants was injured. Leading fireman Rajan Singh said a short-circuit in a water tank alarm caused the fire around 10pm. The flames engulfed the furniture, bicycles and some packing material kept inside the room. The fire was put out in around an hour, he added.

CAR GOES UP IN FLAMES IN KOT MANGAL SINGH AREA

A resident of Street Number 20 of Kot Mangal Singh area had a close shave as his Chevrolet Beat car caught fire on Wednesday afternoon.

An onlooker informed the Gill Road fire station about the fire that erupted as soon as the car driver turned on the vehicle’s ignition. A fire tender doused the flames in around 15 minutes, even as the car driver escaped unhurt.

