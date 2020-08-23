e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Mild tremors recorded in Dahanu

Mild tremors recorded in Dahanu

cities Updated: Aug 23, 2020 21:42 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

Mild tremors were recorded in Aaina village in Dahanu, Palghar district on Sunday. No casualty or damage to property was reported.

“At 11.39am tremor measuring 2.8 magnitude on Richter Scale was reported in Dahanu. Other tremors of 3.1, 3.0 and 2.7 magnitude were reported later in the day,” said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of disaster management cell, Palghar.

Since November 2018, villages around Dhundalwadi and other areas of Dahanu have been experiencing mild tremors at regular intervals.

On July 29, two mild tremors were felt in Dahanu. No injuries or property damages were reported.

top news
After questions on leadership, Sonia Gandhi gets support from leaders
After questions on leadership, Sonia Gandhi gets support from leaders
Come Monday, Trump will look to change narrative, close gap with Biden
Come Monday, Trump will look to change narrative, close gap with Biden
‘Reports of Sonia Gandhi resigning as Congress president false’: Randeep Surjewala
‘Reports of Sonia Gandhi resigning as Congress president false’: Randeep Surjewala
Rahul Gandhi should step up and lead Congress, says Ashok Gehlot
Rahul Gandhi should step up and lead Congress, says Ashok Gehlot
BJP’s plan for Bihar assembly polls involves careful study of the voters list
BJP’s plan for Bihar assembly polls involves careful study of the voters list
How ‘Big Brother’ is watching you, all the time | Opinion
How ‘Big Brother’ is watching you, all the time | Opinion
‘Chetan Chauhan died due to carelessness’, alleges AAP’s Sanjay Singh; says will file FIR
‘Chetan Chauhan died due to carelessness’, alleges AAP’s Sanjay Singh; says will file FIR
India herd immunity; antigen test; Bihar polls: Your Covid queries answered
India herd immunity; antigen test; Bihar polls: Your Covid queries answered
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In