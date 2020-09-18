Milk distributor assaulted with spanner, robbed of ₹1.5 lakh

cities

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 00:08 IST

Gurugram: Four unidentified men allegedly assaulted a milk distributor with a spanner and robbed him of ₹1.5 lakh in cash in Jataula, Farrukhnagar, on Tuesday night. Police said the victim suffered injuries and was undergoing treatment at a hospital, but his condition was stable.

The victim, Pawan Kumar, lodged a police complaint on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident took place when Kumar was on his way home from Bhora Kalan in Pataudi.

In the police complaint, Kumar said, “I closed my shop at 8.15 pm and headed home in my auto. I had reached near Jataula underpass when I noticed that two motorcycles came up on either side.”

“One of the suspects started banging the vehicle with a spanner, prompting me to stop. Two men, whose faces were covered, walked up to me and hit me with a rod. They snatched my bag, which had ₹1.5 lakh cash, and my phone and escaped,” he said.

Police said the victim borrowed a phone from a commuter and informed his family members of the incident, who then arrived and took him to private hospital in Pataudi.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “In the statement, he said that four suspects had attacked him. His phone was recovered from Rampura road in Pataudi area shortly after the incident. Several crime teams are working to trace the accused persons.”

A case was registered under sections 379 B (snatching), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Farrukh Nagar police station on Wednesday.

In another incident, four unidentified men allegedly robbed ₹33, 000 cash from a 54-year-old man after offering him a lift in a cab from Iffco Chowk on Wednesday. According to the police, the incident took place around noon when the Delhi-based victim, who works in a private hospital, was waiting to catch a bus to the civil hospital.

Police said, a car, with four occupants, stopped and offered him a lift to civil hospital. After driving a while, the suspects allegedly manhandled the victim and robbed him. They let him off at the U-turn near Iffco chowk flyover and fled.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “We are checking the CCTVs in the area to trace the suspects. No arrests have been made so far.” An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at sector 29 police station on Wednesday, said police.