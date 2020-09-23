e-paper
Home / Cities / Milkman arrested for carrying six kilograms of marijuana in milk can

Milkman arrested for carrying six kilograms of marijuana in milk can

cities Updated: Sep 23, 2020 00:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Dankaur Police on Tuesday arrested a milkman in Aurangpur village for the alleged possession of over six kilograms of marijuana, which he stored in a milk can. The suspect was identified as one Amit Kumar — a native of Atta Gujran village in Dankaur, Greater Noida. He allegedly procured the narcotic from Faridabad and was supposed to sell it in Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, said the police.

The police received a tip-off from an informer and intercepted the suspect at a check post near Aurangpur Chowk. “The suspect was carrying two milk cans and was riding a motorcycle.He had two milk cans, one of which had marijuana, while the other had milk. During checking, the police team found the stash of narcotic in his possession,” said Vishal Pandey, additional commissioner of police (ACP), Greater Noida.

Pandey said that Kumar’s name had come up during investigation of a case earlier this month. He said that on September 1, the police had arrested a person named Mohammad Raza and recovered 38 kilograms of marijuana from his possession in Greater Noida.

“Raza, during interrogation, revealed that Kumar and a few others were also involved in the same racket. They used to buy marijuana at cheap rates from Faridabad and sell them to people at inflated rates in Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. We traced the suspect on Tuesday and arrested him,” Pandey said.

A case has been registered against Kumar under Section 8 and 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. “The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” Pandey said.

