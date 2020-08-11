e-paper
Minor kidnapped from West Bengal, rescued

Minor kidnapped from West Bengal, rescued

cities Updated: Aug 11, 2020 01:03 IST
A 14-year-old girl, who was kidnapped from a village in West Bengal on January 24, was rescued on Saturday from a construction site in Kashimira, Mira Road by police following information from NGO Mission Mukti Foundation.

The accused, Sandip, 28, lured the minor, a resident of Ulashi, Nadia in West Bengal, citing prospects of job and marriage and brought her to Mumbai to sell her off. However, due to the lockdown he could not sell the minor and kept her in a makeshift hut at the construction site.

The parents of the victim had filed a missing complaint with West Bengal Police, following which an investigation was initiated.

Later, the Delhi-based NGO found out the minor was in Kashimira and informed two other local NGOs, Childline Foundation and Samata Foundation. Volunteers along with Kashimira police reached the spot and rescued the minor. The minor has been sent to rehabilitation and rescue home in Thane till West Bengal police arrives in Maharashtra to her custody.

Kashimira police has registered a case of kidnapping under sections of the Indian Penal Code and also sections of the Protection of Children for Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

