Missing photographer’s mutilated body found in Yamunanagar

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 03:27 IST

A 19-year-old photographer’s partially mutilated body was found near Manakpur industrial area in Jagadhri on Tuesday. The victim, Vaibhav, had gone missing on Sunday from Jagadhri’s Jhanda Chowk.

His family had on Monday lodged a missing person report at the Jagadhri City police station. Now, the family has alleged murder.

His grandfather said, “Vaibhav received a call on Sunday morning about some photoshoot and he left saying that he’ll be back in two hours. We waited for him till 4pm and started calling him, but his phone was switched off. After searching for hours, we approached the police on Monday.”

“On Tuesday, we were asked to identify a bike in Manakpur area, which was Vaibhav’s. His body was found in a water pit near the spot,” he added.

Station in-charge Sukhbir said, “We have sent the body for autopsy. The family has alleged murder, so we have added Section 302 (murder) of the IPC to the FIR and have started an investigation.”

Body recovered from Karnal canal

An unidentified body was recovered from the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police said on Tuesday.

The investigating officer said the body has been sent for identification.