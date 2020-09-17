e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Missing saroops: Former SGPC jathedar seeks clarification

Missing saroops: Former SGPC jathedar seeks clarification

Gurpartap Singh Riar on Thursday sent a charter of demands to acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh

cities Updated: Sep 17, 2020 22:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

Former Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) jathedar Gurpartap Singh Riar on Thursday sent a charter of demands to Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh seeking clarification on the issue of the missing ‘saroops’ of Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

Addressing the media, Gurpartap Singh said that the 12-point charter of demands included queries related to the date, month, and year of when the saroops went missing, who was responsible for their maintenance and distribution work, and why no objections were raised in the audit.

Gurpartap Singh said that the acting jathedar should also specify the actual number of saroops that went missing. He also asked who the president and the general secretary were at that time.

Riar further objected to the appointment of Harcharan Singh as chief secretary and questioned that even when he had submitted the resignation why was it accepted without taking charge of the post from him. He also questioned why Dr Roop Singh was not produced before the committee and why his resignation was accepted without taking charge from him.

He said that the Sikh community will not be satisfied until Giani Harpreet Singh reveals the reality behind the missing saroops.

top news
‘System of MSP, govt procurement to stay’: PM assures farmers
‘System of MSP, govt procurement to stay’: PM assures farmers
Harsimrat Kaur ejects out of Cabinet over farm bills, her party stays in NDA
Harsimrat Kaur ejects out of Cabinet over farm bills, her party stays in NDA
‘Acquit all in Babri case for unity’: Muslim litigant Iqbal Ansari
‘Acquit all in Babri case for unity’: Muslim litigant Iqbal Ansari
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Section 144 in Mumbai: Does anything change? All you need to know
Section 144 in Mumbai: Does anything change? All you need to know
India is making a mistake on China, writes Brahma Chellaney
India is making a mistake on China, writes Brahma Chellaney
‘No need to panic’: Aaditya Thackeray on Section 144 imposed in Mumbai
‘No need to panic’: Aaditya Thackeray on Section 144 imposed in Mumbai
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In