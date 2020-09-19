Missing saroops: Morcha for criminal case against culprits enters day 6

cities

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 17:31 IST

Amritsar The indefinite morcha (agitation) being undertaken by members of some Sikh bodies, including the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Committee, outside the Teja Singh Samundri Hall, the headquarters of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), entered its sixth day on Saturday. Their demands in the case of missing 328 saroops of the Guru Granth Sahib have not been met yet.

The agitators are seeking that the culprits in the missing saroops case to be booked under a criminal case, and that these be found. “We are firm on our demands. Till these are met, our morcha will continue. We are getting a good response from the sangat,” said Ranjit Singh, a leader of Sikh Youth Federation Bhindranwala, who is participating in the stir.

Sikh activists visiting the Golden Temple are meeting the agitators and addressing them. A panthic gathering held on September 17 at the Akal Takht had also extended support to the sit-in. The dharna got major publicity after a nihang was injured on September 15, when the SGPC used force to disperse the agitators. The agitation was launched on September 14, when the SGPC executive committee, in a U-turn, resolved not to register a criminal case against its staffers indicted in an inquiry report into the missing saroops, claiming that it was competent to take action against them within the organisation.

Without mentioning the SGPC’s U-turn, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh also referred to this on Friday, when SGPC office-bearers and executive committee members appeared before him at the Takht. The jathedar said, “Reversing decisions is not fair and it has hurt the reputation of the SGPC. The Akal Takht Sahib directs it to take decisions after consulting Sikh intellectuals and scholars.”