Missing saroops: Row deepens as SGPC office note says 2016 fire damaged 80 birs

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 19:13 IST

AMRITSAR The row over the missing saroops of Guru Granth Sahib has deepened as an internal note of the SGPC office has surfaced that puts the number of the birs damaged in the 2016 fire at 80, not 14 as cited by the SGPC office-bearers before police, media and inquiry penal.

Carrying signatures of former SGPC chief secretary Roop Singh, the note reads, “Total 80 saroops along with related items were damaged in fire and due to water used to douse the blaze. As these saroops were not worth parkash (installation), these were sent to Goindwal Sahib for cremation.”

The saroops were damaged in a fire incident at the Gurdwara Ramsar Sahib-based SGPC publishing house on May 16, 2016.

Dated February 20, 2020, the note is addressed to Roop Singh by Kanwaljit Singh, who was an assistant supervisor of the publishing house. Roop Singh resigned from the post on August 27 this year after the SGPC executive took action on the basis of an inquiry report.

Kanwaljit is the man on whose statement, the Punjab Human Rights Organisation (PHRO) uncovered the issue of missing saroops. He retired on May 31 this year. When he gave charge to his predecessor, 267 saroops were missing. The SGPC had accused him of using the 2016 fire incident to save his skin. He has also been indicted by the Akal Takht-appointed panel that probed the issue.

A day after the PHRO accused it of hiding the matter and understating the damage to the saroops, the SGPC top functionaries on June 26 this year refuted the charges, terming the accusations as “misleading” and “condemnable”. In a press conference that day, SGPC senior vice-president Rajinder Singh Mehta, chief secretary (now former) Roop Singh, secretary Manjit Singh and additional secretary Sukhdev Singh Bhoora said 14-15 saroops were burnt and nine got damaged in the fire-control operation.

PHRO writes to SGPC chief

Attaching a copy of the office note’s, the PHRO on Wednesday wrote to the SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal and the sub-committee set up to initiate legal action against those indicted in the inquiry panel. “Mehta and other SGPC functionaries lied about the damage to saroops. He was also a member of the sub-committee constituted in 2016 to probe the incident. For misleading the community, he must be disqualified as the SGPC member,” reads the letter signed by the PHRO investigator Sarbjit Singh Verka.

Mehta said, “What we stated was based on office record. Actually, 80 was the total figure. Barring 14 saroops which were damaged heavily and sent for cremation, others carried minor damage and were repaired. The PHRO are playing into the hands of the anti-panthic forces and causing divisions among the Sikhs.”

SGPC chief Longowal did not take a call.