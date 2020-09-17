e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Missing saroops: Sikh bodies ask SGPC chief, other office-bearers to resign

Missing saroops: Sikh bodies ask SGPC chief, other office-bearers to resign

cities Updated: Sep 17, 2020 19:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

AMRITSAR On the call of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) and Dal Khalsa, panthic bodies of different colours gathered at Akal Takht on Thursday over the issue of missing saroops of Guru Granth Sahib and resolved to go together to corner Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

In the presence of parallel Akal Takht acting jathedar Dhian Singh Mand and Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (ad hoc) president Baljit Singh Daduwal, the gathering passed several resolution to intensify the fight for bringing all the SGPC functionaries to justice.

As SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal, other office-bearers and entire executive committee are appearing before the Sikh clergy at Akal Takht on Friday, the Sikh bodies demanded that the SGPC chief and other office-bearers must tender their resignations on moral grounds or they will gherao Longowal’s residence on September 22.

“It was the basic duty of the SGPC to respect saroops of Guru Granth Sahib but it failed. Lack of respect is sacrilege that has been committed by this gurdwara body. Those responsible for this sacrilege must be punished”, said representatives of those called this gathering.

As per another resolution passed on the occasion, it was decided to demonstrate on all the streets leading to SGPC’s headquarters Teja Singh Samundri Hall on September 28 during the budget session of the gurdwara body to make every SGPC member attending the session accountable in the matter.

Extending support to the Punjab shutdown call given by farmer organisations on September 25 in protest against the agri ordinances issued by the Centre, the Sikh leaders said they would take part in the shutdown call.

top news
‘Desist from regulating electronic media’: Centre urges Supreme Court
‘Desist from regulating electronic media’: Centre urges Supreme Court
Union minister Harsimrat Badal resigns over Centre’s new farm bills
Union minister Harsimrat Badal resigns over Centre’s new farm bills
‘It may be a long winter’: Singapore envoy amid India-China tension at LAC
‘It may be a long winter’: Singapore envoy amid India-China tension at LAC
Union home minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS in Delhi after five days
Union home minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS in Delhi after five days
Vaccine-maker Moderna releases Covid-19 trial plan
Vaccine-maker Moderna releases Covid-19 trial plan
Safety first, cautions WHO as 172 nations join Covax programme
Safety first, cautions WHO as 172 nations join Covax programme
Wuhan next-of-kin accuse China of blocking Covid lawsuits
Wuhan next-of-kin accuse China of blocking Covid lawsuits
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In