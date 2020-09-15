Missing saroops: Sikh outfits launch stir outside SGPC office; SAD (Democratic) protests in Sangrur

cities

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 15:34 IST

Members of Sikh organisations, owing allegiance to the Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Committee, launched an indefinite morcha (agitation) outside the Teja Singh Samundri Hall, headquarters of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), on Monday. They say that they are seeking justice in the case of missing saroops of the Guru Granth Sahib and want a criminal case registered against dismissed SGPC staffers.

On August 27, the SGPC executive had resolved to file criminal cases against its staffers dismissed for their role in the misappropriation of saroops. A week later, it had taken a U-turn.

Monday’s development came after members of Sikh organisations were denied entry to the Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in the Golden Temple complex for conducting a meeting on the issue of the saroops. Sikh activists had reached the premises of the Golden Temple about 9.30am.

The SGPC, however, had locked its doors. On its outer gate, cops were deployed in civvies. After being denied entry, they sat in the front of the hall.

Later, the SGPC sent its officials, including Sukhdev Singh Bhoora and Mahinder Singh Ahli, requesting the protesters to vacate the space, citing the maryada of the shrine. They, then, shifted to the main gate of the Teja Singh Samundri Hall to launch an indefinite morcha, which was continuing till the time of filing of this report.

A meeting between representatives of the Sikh bodies and the SGPC remained inconclusive. Senior vice-president Rajinder Singh Mehta, Ahli, Bhoora represented the SGPC in the meeting. Protesters said they want the culprits in the missing saroops case to be booked under a criminal case, and the whereabouts of the missing saroops to be ascertained, but the SGPC did not give an assurance.

Source said the SGPC may convene an executive committee meeting on September 18 to review its decisions. In a late evening statement, the SGPC said the agitation had hurt the sentiments of devotees visiting the shrine. “We heard the Satkar Committee respectfully, but its act has hurt the sangat’s sentiments. This kind of attitude suggests that these protesters want to defame the SGPC deliberately by cornering it on this issue. They don’t want to resolve this issue with talks,” added Mehta.

DELEGATION MEETS LONGOWAL

Members of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic) on Monday held a protest at Longowal village in Sangrur district over the saroops (copies) of Guru Granth Sahib that went missing from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) printing house in Amritsar.

A party delegation led by former minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan, ex-deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh and former MP Paramjit Kaur Gulshan met SGPC chief Gobind Singh Longowal at his residence and demanded that the findings of the panel constituted to look into the matter should be made public.

Bir Devinder said Longowal was responsible being the head of the gurdwara body. He said that the case should be sent to an independent investigation agency instead of the Akal Takht.

Longowal said the protest by SAD (Democratic) was held with a political motive. “The SGPC has taken action against the guilty. It was a religious issue and after taking the opinion of various scholars, we decided not to hand it over to the police,”he added.

“The panj pyare (the five beloved ones), who were asked by the protesters to lead the delegation, told me that the SAD (Democratic) members violated the Sikh ‘maryada’ and ignored them. The outfit should apologise for this,” added the SGPC chief.