e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Mission Fateh: Covid awareness drive at sweet shops in Ludhiana ahead of Raksha Bandhan

Mission Fateh: Covid awareness drive at sweet shops in Ludhiana ahead of Raksha Bandhan

A total of three teams of the civil surgeon office have been deployed to carry out the awareness drive

cities Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

In view of the upcoming festival of Raksha Bandhan, the health department started a special awareness drive to create awareness among people regarding precautionary measures to be taken to contain the spread of Covid-19.

A total of three teams of the civil surgeon office have been deployed to carry out the awareness drive in the district.

On Saturday, the teams visited sweet shops and shops selling rakhis and apprised shop owners and their staff to follow guidelines issued by the government. They also urged people to maintain social distance and wear masks.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Kumar Bagga said that these awareness teams have been deployed because there can be an increase in the number of cases owing to lack of information.

Dr Bagga said due to Raksha Bandhan, there will be crowding at sweet and gift shops therefore the teams visited various such shops on Saturday and told the owners and the staff about the guidelines on Covid-19 in detail.

top news
‘Can recommend Sushant’s case to CBI if famiily asks’: Bihar CM
‘Can recommend Sushant’s case to CBI if famiily asks’: Bihar CM
Punjab hooch tragedy death toll rises to 86;CM suspends 7 officials, 6 cops
Punjab hooch tragedy death toll rises to 86;CM suspends 7 officials, 6 cops
Muted Eid celebrations grim reminder of 2019 in Srinagar
Muted Eid celebrations grim reminder of 2019 in Srinagar
Pune company’s 76 employees test Covid-19 positive, more cases not ruled out
Pune company’s 76 employees test Covid-19 positive, more cases not ruled out
Andhra govt begins process to shift capital to Vizag, farmers plan to move court
Andhra govt begins process to shift capital to Vizag, farmers plan to move court
All 10 points to be discussed in IPL GC on Sunday
All 10 points to be discussed in IPL GC on Sunday
MP Cong leaders to hold special prayers before Ram temple’s Bhumi Pujan ceremony
MP Cong leaders to hold special prayers before Ram temple’s Bhumi Pujan ceremony
In tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, Amit Shah hails his contribution to freedom movement
In tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, Amit Shah hails his contribution to freedom movement
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In