e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Mission Super 30 campaign launched in Vasai to combat Covid-19

Mission Super 30 campaign launched in Vasai to combat Covid-19

cities Updated: Aug 07, 2020 00:34 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

In an effort to fight the spread of Covid-19, Vasai MLA Hitendra Thakur has launched the ‘Mission Super 30’ campaign to rapidly test people for the virus over the next 30 days. Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) which will provide man power and other assistance during the month-long campaign.

“The campaign is aimed at testing the maximum number of people in the Vasai-Virar belt to ensure the virus spread is controlled. Patients that are suspected of being infected will be sent to quarantine centres while the ones who test positive will be admitted to government hospitals for treatment,” said Thakur. “The whole idea is to keep a deadline for identifying the severity of the virus. The more people are tested, the better our result will be in curbing the spread.”

Besides rapid testing, the distribution of safety gear will also be a part of the campaign. “We aim to distribute around 10,000 masks and as many Covid-19 kits. Besides, 500 temperature guns and 500 oxymeters will be made available,” said Kshitij Thakur, MLA, Nallasopara.

So far, Vasai-Virar has reported 12,962 cases and 264 deaths, as per VVMC data.

top news
On China’s outburst over Confucius centres’ review, India pulls out 2009 rulebook
On China’s outburst over Confucius centres’ review, India pulls out 2009 rulebook
CBI files FIR over Sushant Singh’s death, names Rhea Chakraborty as accused
CBI files FIR over Sushant Singh’s death, names Rhea Chakraborty as accused
Covid-19: India posts its second million in just 21 days
Covid-19: India posts its second million in just 21 days
It’s not for me: Speed of Covid-19 vaccine race raises safety concerns
It’s not for me: Speed of Covid-19 vaccine race raises safety concerns
Helipad, 360 degree camera: Nepal’s actions at India borders raises concern
Helipad, 360 degree camera: Nepal’s actions at India borders raises concern
2 Chinese generals dissect Xi Jinping’s US policy, push for a relook
2 Chinese generals dissect Xi Jinping’s US policy, push for a relook
No communication from Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav case, says India
No communication from Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav case, says India
Covid update: Patients killed in Gujarat; Fauci on vaccine; AAP’s 3rd proposal
Covid update: Patients killed in Gujarat; Fauci on vaccine; AAP’s 3rd proposal
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyRam MandirMumbai RainsManoj SinhaRBI

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In