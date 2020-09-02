e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / MLA Talwar conducts meeting with GLADA officials to expedite development works

MLA Talwar conducts meeting with GLADA officials to expedite development works

The projects which were discussed during the meeting include construction of roads in Sectors 32 and 39 on Chandigarh road and construction of community centres in wards 19, 17 and 21

cities Updated: Sep 02, 2020 21:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

To expedite developmental works that were put to a halt due to the lockdown and monsoon, MLA (east) Sanjay Talwar conducted a meeting with the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) officials on Wednesday.

The projects which were discussed during the meeting include the construction of roads in Sectors 32 and 39 on Chandigarh road, construction of community centres in wards 19, 17 and 21, construction of health clubs with facilities like gymnasiums, swimming pool, etc in wards 16 and 23.

Talwar said, “The projects of constructing roads in Sectors 32 and 39 at a cost of ₹45 crores had already begun but it was put to halt due to the monsoon season. The projects would soon commence and tenders for the construction of community centres and health clubs in different wards of the east constituency would be floated. We are also working to develop new parks and renovate the old ones. Projects worth ₹100 crores would be taken up in the constituency in the near future.”

top news
Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
With Gulf states openly moving closer to India, Pakistan’s house of cards may be failing
With Gulf states openly moving closer to India, Pakistan’s house of cards may be failing
US President Trump defends police, slams protests as ‘domestic terror’
US President Trump defends police, slams protests as ‘domestic terror’
PSG and Brazil star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports
PSG and Brazil star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports
PUBG Mobile App Ban: Controversies surrounding the game
PUBG Mobile App Ban: Controversies surrounding the game
Over 80 % appear for JEE (Main) on Wednesday
Over 80 % appear for JEE (Main) on Wednesday
Civil aviation ministry raises domestic flight operations to 60%
Civil aviation ministry raises domestic flight operations to 60%
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In