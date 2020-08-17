e-paper
MNS workers’ assault MBMC Ward for ‘drinking’ in office

cities Updated: Aug 17, 2020 22:44 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

A group of MNS workers on Sunday attacked Prakash Kulkarni, a ward-6 official, at his office. They alleged that Kulkarni and other officers indulged in drinking at the workplace. The party workers then posted the video on social media. The Kashimira police are awaiting the medical report to ascertain, whether the officials were drinking alcohol.

Kulkarni said, “We are having a meeting about the death of a youth who fell into a sewer in Sheetal Nagar, last week. We explained the same to the MNS workers, who had barged in. But they assaulted me.”

“We did not consume alcohol and I am ready to undergo a medical test,” said Kulkarni in a video clip which was posted on social media.

Senior inspector Sanjay Hazare of Kashimira police said, “We have sent the blood samples for testing at the Indira Gandhi Hospital to ascertain whether they had consumed alcohol. We did not find any liquor bottles and glasses from the spot. We will register a case only after the medical report is received and also after the MNS workers give us a written complaint.”

