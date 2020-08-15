MNS workers booked for trespassing

cities

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 00:35 IST

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s (MNS) Dombivli president Rajesh Kadam and four other MNS party workers were booked by the Tilaknagar police on Thursday, for allegedly trespassing Dombivli Gymkhana which is a proposed Covid centre by Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), without permission. The party had alleged that ventilators were lying unused at the Gymkhana for over a month.

Kadam and four others were booked for criminal trespass under section 447 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The complaint lodged by the security guard of the Gymkhana with police states that Kadam along four others entered the Gymkhana premises on Tuesday, took the ventilator box and kept it on their vehicle and again returned it back to the Gymkhana. Kadam also shot a video of the unused ventilators.

“Our intention was just to expose the civic body on their failure to provide proper facilities to the Covid patients. When there is a requirement for ventilators, there are several ventilators lying unused for months and we wanted to expose that. If the Gymkhana Covid centre is yet to be ready, then the civic body should use the ventilators at other centres,” said Kadam.

“Based on a complaint received from the security person of the Gymkhana, we have booked five of them. The investigation is on,” said an officer of Tilaknagar police station, who did not wish to be named.

Followed by this MNS MLA Raju Patil, met the KDMC commissioner, Vijay Suryavanshi on Friday asking him to withdraw the complaint against Kadam and four others.

“We have asked the civic body chief to withdraw the case as the party workers were just exposing the negligence by the civic body,” added Patil.

When tried contacting KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi and Pratibha Panpatil, the epidemic officer did not respond after repeated attempts.