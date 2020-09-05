Mohali shopkeepers defy weekend lockdown again

cities

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 22:38 IST

Shopkeepers in Mohali on Saturday defied the weekend lockdown restrictions to protest against the state government’s decision of closure of shops dealing in non-essential items on Saturdays and Sundays.

Several traders dealing in non-essential commodities opened shops despite weekend lockdown being in force.

The police could be seen asking the shop owners to close their shops.

The Punjab government had imposed a weekend lockdown in all cities and towns in the state, as part of a strict response to the worrying surge in Covid-19 cases. All shops except those dealing in essential commodities were asked to remain closed while eateries were allowed to open only for home delivery.

The Mohali Beopar Mandal has now decided to open all shops on weekends in complete defiance of the government orders. The administration so far has not decided to give any relaxation in the wake of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases and fatalities in the district.

“Mohali is an integral part of tricity then how can shops be closed here and open in Panchkula and Chandigarh. We have been suffering losses for the past three months due to Covid-19 and the government’s move of continuing with the weekend lockdown would deal a severe blow to our businesses,” said Vineet Verma, president of Mohali Beopar Mandal.

“About 35 showrooms of different brands have closed down business in Mohali. How are we supposed to survive and meet our monthly expenses?,” asked Sarabjeet Singh, general secretary of Mohali Beopar Mandal.

Mohali SDM Jagdeep Sehgal said, “Police teams were sent to different markets to persuade shopkeepers to close the shops. The curfew is for the safety of residents.”

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mohali, Kuldeep Singh Chahal said, “Deliberations are on. However, no case has been registered against the shopkeepers.”

Traders protest in Baltana too

Shops were opened in Baltana, Zirakpur, too but there were no customers. Shopkeepers held a protest near Baltana police post after the police asked them to close shops.

President of furniture market in Baltana, Paramajeet Singh, said, “We urge the government to roll back its decision to help the businesses survive. It is becoming difficult to pay rent as the business has been adversely affected due to the lockdown.”