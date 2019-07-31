Monkey menace claims life of 55-year-old man in Agra

cities

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 20:53 IST

AGRA Monkey menace claimed the life of a 55-year-old man in Phullati area of old Agra on Wednesday.

The victim, Hari Shankar Goyal, was attacked by simians when he was sitting outside his house on a platform and talking to neighbours. To save himself, he rushed inside his house, but fell while climbing a staircase and sustained head injury.

Goyal was taken to the Emergency Ward of SN Medical College and Hospital by relatives, but was declared brought dead by doctors.

“Hari Shankar Goyal was sitting with nieghbours outside his house when some aggressive monkeys chased and injured him. He rushed inside but fell while climbing the stairs in panic and sustained head injury,” informed Anurag Agarwal, a relative who brought Goyal to the emergency ward.

“The death might have been caused by head injury and excessive bleeding,” stated Agarwal.

“Simian menace is a routine affair in this area. These monkeys run on the walls of dilapidated houses leading to bricks falling on the ground. We have to keep our children indoors due to the scare,” he complained.

“Due to fear, no teacher comes to teach our children and none of our relatives visit us because of monkeys in Phulatti, Kuncha Sadhuram and Maithan areas. All our complaints including those in writing have fallen on deaf ears of Agra administration,” lamented Agarwal.

Recently, lawyers at the Collectorate in Agra had gone on a two-day strike over the issue of monkey menace.

Even tourists face monkey menace at monuments like Taj Mahal. The CISF had armed their personnel with ‘gulel’ (slingshot) to counter monkeys who have bitten foreign tourists in the recent past.

To recall, two women lost their lives in a monkey attack in Mathura in March this year.

Earlier in December, another woman died after simians attacked her in Dalpat Khirki area of Mathura. Monkeys also killed a newborn in Runakata area of Agra in November last year.

A 40-year-old labourer in Shikohabad town of Firozabad fell from the roof of his house after monkeys attacked him in November, 2018.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 20:53 IST