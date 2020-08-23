e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Monsoon caused 127 deaths, damages worth ₹282 crores in Himachal, reveals data

Monsoon caused 127 deaths, damages worth ₹282 crores in Himachal, reveals data

The highest number of deaths, 27, was reported in Mandi district.

cities Updated: Aug 23, 2020 17:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Heavy rainfall is very likely to lash Himachal Pradesh for the next four days as State’s Meteorological Department has issued yellow warnings for the middle and lower hills of the state for August 24, 25, 26 and 27.
Heavy rainfall is very likely to lash Himachal Pradesh for the next four days as State’s Meteorological Department has issued yellow warnings for the middle and lower hills of the state for August 24, 25, 26 and 27.(HT File)
         

As many as 127 people lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh during the monsoon season and the state suffered a total loss of ₹282 crores due to excessive rains, flash floods and cloud burst incidents.

As per the data revealed by the state government, HP public works department (PWD) has suffered a loss of ₹84.42 crores, irrigation and public health department incurred a loss of ₹18.92 crores, horticulture department of ₹1.2 crores while HP electricity board suffered a loss of ₹6.7 crores.

The highest number of deaths, 27, was reported in Mandi district. Apart from this, 23 persons have died in Shimla district, 15 in Chamba, 12 in Solan, 11 each in Sirmaur and Bilaspur, nine each in Una and Hamirpur, eight each in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti five in Kullu and four in Kangra.

Bilaspur district has suffered a loss of ₹1.9 crores which is the highest in the state followed by Mandi which has suffered a loss of ₹1.69 crores.

Kangra has suffered a loss of ₹90.46 lakhs, Shimla has suffered a loss of ₹81 lakh due to heavy rainfall, Hamirpur ₹61.46 lakh, Chamba ₹50.64 lakhs, Kinnaur ₹48.54 lakhs, Una ₹28.68 lakhs, Solan ₹25.08 lakhs, Kullu ₹6.3 lakhs and Lahaul-Spiti ₹2.4 lakhs.

HP to receive heavy rainfall for next four days

Heavy rainfall is very likely to lash Himachal Pradesh for the next four days as State’s Meteorological Department has issued yellow warnings for the middle and lower hills of the state for August 24, 25, 26 and 27.

Director, State Meteorological Department Manmohan Singh said that rainfall is very likely to continue throughout the state till August 29. Monsoon was weak throughout the state on Sunday as light rain was witnessed in isolated parts of the state.

Minimum temperatures increased by one to two degrees while maximum temperatures increased by five to six degrees during the last 24 hours, he added.

The maximum temperature in the state’s capital Shimla was 23°C while in Kufri it was 18.6°C. Manali, Dharamshala and Dalhousie recorded 25.4°C, 27.8°C. and 20.2°C respectively.

The maximum temperature in Solan was 30°C, 29°C in Bilaspur, 28.7°C in Hamirpur, 28.8°C in Nahan, district Sirmaur and 25.7°C in Kalpa, district Kinnaur.

Una was the hottest place in the state as it recorded 36.4°C maximum temperature while Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest in the state as it recorded 10.4°C minimum temperature.

top news
‘Get together and find a new chief’: Sonia Gandhi in response to letter on leadership
‘Get together and find a new chief’: Sonia Gandhi in response to letter on leadership
‘Wrong to question Sonia Gandhi’s unifying leadership’: Ashwani Kumar
‘Wrong to question Sonia Gandhi’s unifying leadership’: Ashwani Kumar
BSF to undergo tech upgradation, to get 436 drones and new anti-drone systems
BSF to undergo tech upgradation, to get 436 drones and new anti-drone systems
‘Chetan Chauhan died due to carelessness’, alleges AAP’s Sanjay Singh; says will file FIR
‘Chetan Chauhan died due to carelessness’, alleges AAP’s Sanjay Singh; says will file FIR
Serum Institute clarifies after reports claim free Covid-19 vaccine shots in 73 days
Serum Institute clarifies after reports claim free Covid-19 vaccine shots in 73 days
‘I asked him to stop’: Wife of alleged ISIS operative held in Delhi
‘I asked him to stop’: Wife of alleged ISIS operative held in Delhi
‘It all boils down to jealousy’: Sunil Gavaskar slams IPL critics
‘It all boils down to jealousy’: Sunil Gavaskar slams IPL critics
India herd immunity; antigen test; Bihar polls: Your Covid queries answered
India herd immunity; antigen test; Bihar polls: Your Covid queries answered
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In