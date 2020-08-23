Monsoon caused 127 deaths, damages worth ₹282 crores in Himachal, reveals data

cities

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 17:59 IST

As many as 127 people lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh during the monsoon season and the state suffered a total loss of ₹282 crores due to excessive rains, flash floods and cloud burst incidents.

As per the data revealed by the state government, HP public works department (PWD) has suffered a loss of ₹84.42 crores, irrigation and public health department incurred a loss of ₹18.92 crores, horticulture department of ₹1.2 crores while HP electricity board suffered a loss of ₹6.7 crores.

The highest number of deaths, 27, was reported in Mandi district. Apart from this, 23 persons have died in Shimla district, 15 in Chamba, 12 in Solan, 11 each in Sirmaur and Bilaspur, nine each in Una and Hamirpur, eight each in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti five in Kullu and four in Kangra.

Bilaspur district has suffered a loss of ₹1.9 crores which is the highest in the state followed by Mandi which has suffered a loss of ₹1.69 crores.

Kangra has suffered a loss of ₹90.46 lakhs, Shimla has suffered a loss of ₹81 lakh due to heavy rainfall, Hamirpur ₹61.46 lakh, Chamba ₹50.64 lakhs, Kinnaur ₹48.54 lakhs, Una ₹28.68 lakhs, Solan ₹25.08 lakhs, Kullu ₹6.3 lakhs and Lahaul-Spiti ₹2.4 lakhs.

HP to receive heavy rainfall for next four days

Heavy rainfall is very likely to lash Himachal Pradesh for the next four days as State’s Meteorological Department has issued yellow warnings for the middle and lower hills of the state for August 24, 25, 26 and 27.

Director, State Meteorological Department Manmohan Singh said that rainfall is very likely to continue throughout the state till August 29. Monsoon was weak throughout the state on Sunday as light rain was witnessed in isolated parts of the state.

Minimum temperatures increased by one to two degrees while maximum temperatures increased by five to six degrees during the last 24 hours, he added.

The maximum temperature in the state’s capital Shimla was 23°C while in Kufri it was 18.6°C. Manali, Dharamshala and Dalhousie recorded 25.4°C, 27.8°C. and 20.2°C respectively.

The maximum temperature in Solan was 30°C, 29°C in Bilaspur, 28.7°C in Hamirpur, 28.8°C in Nahan, district Sirmaur and 25.7°C in Kalpa, district Kinnaur.

Una was the hottest place in the state as it recorded 36.4°C maximum temperature while Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest in the state as it recorded 10.4°C minimum temperature.