Months after delay, JEE, NEET aspirants can’t wait to take exam

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 23:39 IST

Stressed over the delay in Joint Entrance Examination and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) due to Covid-19 pandemic, students are finally relieved by the Supreme Court order on conducting the exams next month.

However, parents have expressed concern over the risk of infection.

Over 2,500 students from Ludhiana will appear in JEE Mains, scheduled from September 1 to 6, and NEET on September 13. As per sources, despite Covid fear, a similar number of candidates has applied for the exams.

Students who have dropped a year to appear in the exam stated that they have waited for quite long to appear in the exam and just want to get done with it.

Majority of the students have said they have lost the momentum for exam preparation, but would surely appear in the JEE Mains exam to improve their score. As many students were not satisfied with their scores, they decided to take the exam again as best of two scores is taken and the candidate has nothing to lose.

Vanshpreet Singh Kohli, a student, said, “I appeared in JEE Mains in January and scored 99.35 percentile. I believe I can improve my score so I will take the test again on September 3. The pandemic has affected my preparation, but am working hard to give my best this time.”

Asked if scared of stepping out amid the surge in virus cases, Vanshpreet said full precautions will be taken to ensure health and safety of the candidates during the exam. The 18-year-old scored 97% marks in Class 12 board exams.

Medical aspirants, who will appear in the NEET entrance exam on September 13, also expressed frustration over the delay in conducting the exam. Eighteen-year-old Samridhi Manchanda said, “I have been preparing for this exam since last year and postponement twice has irked all students. The decision of conducting the exam in September is a great move as it’s high time, and I am all prepared for the test.”

Despite the risks, students want to wait no more for the exams and see their professional education start soon, as sitting idle at home has been very stressful for most of them. Edusquare co-founder and COO Tejpreet Singh said, “Students must revise all concepts again without thinking about whether they have utilised or wasted the past few months. They need to practice well, attempt mock tests and analyse their mistakes. They must also set their body clock as per the exam schedule. They should follow all safety measures on the exam day to keep themselves and their families safe.”

SPECIAL ARRANGEMENTS AT EXAM CENTRES

Due to covid-19 pandemic, the arrangements at the exam centres will be different this time. The National Testing Agency has directed all centre authorities to follow the standard operating procedures and leave two-desk gap while seating the students. Each candidate will be offered a fresh three-ply mask before entering the exam centre. The seating areas will be thoroughly sanitised between every exam shift. All door handles, staircase railings and lift buttons will be disinfected. Wheelchairs (if present at the venue) will be disinfected. Hand sanitisers will be available at the entry and inside the exam venue at various places for candidates and staff.

Barcode readers will be available at the entry point to scan the admit cards of candidates.

THINGS STUDENTS CAN CARRY

Exam-related documents like admit card, ID card

A transparent ball-point pen

Additional photograph for the attendance sheet

Personal hand sanitiser (50ml)

Personal transparent water bottle