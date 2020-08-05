e-paper
More relaxations for industries in Maharashtra soon: Minister

cities Updated: Aug 05, 2020 02:13 IST
Surendra P Gangan
Surendra P Gangan
Hindustantimes
         

Industries minister Subhash Desai on Tuesday hinted at more relaxations to industrial units in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MM) and other major cities in the state soon. Desai said that he has spoken to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray over it and the government was “positive about lifting the curbs” in the cities.

“It is true that the pandemic has not receded as yet, but we cannot wait any longer to resume industrial activities. If the industrial bodies assure the state government that the lockdown norms will be followed strictly, there would be no problem in allowing more industrial activities in the cities. The permission for the resumption of industries and more transport facilities can be given in areas which witness fewer cases,” Desai said in a meeting with the representatives of industrial bodies from cities including Thane, Dombivli, Navi Mumbai and Nagpur.

top news
At least 50 killed, hundreds hurt in massive blast in Beirut
‘Political absurdity’: India roasts Imran Khan over Pakistan’s new ‘political map’
Raj Thackeray lauds Centre for legal battle for Ram temple and building ‘consensus’
‘Having friends in Bollywood no crime’: Aaditya Thackeray hits out, rejects rumours in Sushant death case
Israel not involved in Beirut blast, Israeli official says
BJP sarpanch injured in militant attack in Kashmir
‘Dream close to my heart getting fulfilled’: LK Advani on Ram temple event
Ayodhya | New mosque, hospital, cultural centre: Trust plan for alternate plot
