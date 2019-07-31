More ‘stolen’ books recovered; Azam’s son detained

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 16:34 IST

More rare books and ancient furniture that were stolen from Government Oriental College (GOC), were recovered from Jauhar Ali University (JAU), Rampur, during second day of search operation on Wednesday, police said. Police has also detained Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam Khan for allegedly obstructing police raids at the Jauhar University.

On day one of the raid that was carried out at JAU’s library police had recovered close to 1500 rare books, which they said belonged to GOC that was earlier known as Madarsa Alia and was established in 1774 by the then nawab of Rampur.

Ajay Pal, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rampur, while confirming the raid and the detention of SP leader’s son said, “Abdullah was trying to hinder the raids that were being carried out in context to GOC’s stolen book case hence we have detained him. Also we have recovered more rare books, a part of the batch of books that were stolen from GOC,.”

Other than this, he also confirms the recovery of some ancient furniture that too belongs to the oriental college.

Besides, police also recovered two grand Nawabi era statues of lions, which they say belongs to Rampur Club that was established in 1903 by the then nawab. However, police is yet to confirm the recovery from the two statues.

Investigation in the matter of the stolen book case began on June 16, after the principal of Government Oriental College in Rampur, Zubair Khan, lodged an FIR of theft at Ganj police station. In the FIR, the principal had alleged that over 9000 books were stolen from the school. Zubair further alleged that the books were taken to the library in Jauhar University.

Police claimed that the raid was conducted on an intelligence input that the books are kept at the Jauhar University and efforts are being made to shift them to other place. Jauhar University has been in the news since senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, who is also the chancellor of the university, was elected as Member of Parliament from Rampur. A few days back District administration Rampur had also ordered the shifting of the main gate of the university and cancelled lease of 7.13 hectare of land of the university recently.

Jauhar University officials or Azam Khan could not be reached for a comment.

