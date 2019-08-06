Morning showers cause waterlogging, traffic jams on Ring Road, Dhaula Kuan, Ashram chowk

cities

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 21:11 IST

New Delhi

Moderate monsoon showers on Tuesday morning caused waterlogging at many places across the city triggering traffic snarls on arterial stretches inconveniencing commuters. According to Public Works Department (PWD) control room, more than 70 waterlogging distress calls were received from across the city till afternoon. The officials, however, said that many of the calls were from the same place.

Some of the places where waterlogging took place include Krishna Nagar, Dabri Mor, Mayur Vihar phase-1 and 3, Lal Kuan on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Lajpat Nagar-2, Nehru Nagar, ITO, Mohammadpur, Jahangirpuri, Rohini, Shalimar Bagh, RK Puram, Munirka, Rani Khera, near Anand Parbat flyover, Kirari, Punjabi Bagh, Mangolpuri, Mukherjee Nagar, Patparganj, Mother Dairy, near Welcome and Shahdara metro stations, Dilshad Garden, Rohtak Road, Lohamandi Todapur and industrial areas in Wazirpur, Indralok and Shashtripark among others.

“Immediately after getting the complaint the authorities concerned were communicated about the problem and operations to clear waterlogged streets were started,” a PWD official said.

According to details from the three civic bodies, waterlogging occurred in the morning at 16 places under East Delhi Municipal Corporation, at 17 places in areas under North Delhi Municipal Corporation and at four places under the jurisdiction of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Major traffic jams were reported from Safdarjung Hospital, Khyber Pass towards Model Town, RK Puram, Tis Hazari Court, Ring Road between Maharani Bagh and Ashram intersection, ITO, Rohtak Road between pillars 407 and 514, Bahadurgarh Tikri Border towards Peeragarhi, Dhaula Kuan towards Sardar Patel Marg, Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway, Moti Bagh below the Ring Road flyover towards Rao Tula Ram Marg and Africa Avenue towards the Outer Ring Road. Delhi Traffic Police officials said that extra deployment was made on all major roads and traffic heavy intersections to direct traffic.

“In many parts portions of roads were submerged in water because of which the traffic movement slowed down. The rain also caused a few trees to uproot in the middle of the road. By afternoon, however, all roads were cleared,” a senior traffic official said.

Trees were also uprooted at 23 places due to rain and winds. Some of the places where trees fell down include Malviya Nagar, Safdarjung Enclave, Bersarai, Kalkaji, Okhla phase-1, Maurice Nagar near Hansraj College, Tank Road in Karol Bagh, Vishwas Nagar, Krishna Nagar among others.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 21:11 IST