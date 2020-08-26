e-paper
Home / Cities / Multani disappearance case: HC adjourns hearing on Saini’s plea for August 28

Multani disappearance case: HC adjourns hearing on Saini’s plea for August 28

cities Updated: Aug 26, 2020 21:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Chandigarh A Punjab and Haryana high court bench on Wednesday adjourned hearing on the plea of former director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini, who approached the court seeking transfer of Balwant SIngh Multnai disappearance case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The plea was taken up by the bench of justice Hari Pal Verma, but was adjourned observing that it be heard by the bench which took it up on August 19. The bench of justice Manoj Bajaj on that day had raised questions with regard to maintainability of plea.

Mohali police registered a case against Saini and seven others on May 6 on a complaint from Multani’s brother Palwinder Singh. Multani had disappeared in 1991, during the probe launched to find out perpetrators of a terror attack on Saini. Now, murder charge has been invoked against Saini, who is out on bail.

In the plea, Saini says the FIR is the result of malafide act for him launching probes against Congress leaders, their relatives to unearth big scams due to which he had become an eyesore for the political parties. He has demanded that FIR be quashed or probe transferred to the CBI.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police too has approached the high court seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail to Saini. However, the case is yet to be listed for hearing.

