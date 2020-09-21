Multani disappearance case: Transfer of FIR to CBI will result in protracted delay, says HC

cities

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 21:39 IST

Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court has said that transfer of FIR registered in the disappearance of Balwant Singh Multani in 1991 at Mohali to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or any other agency outside the state will result in protracted delay in completing the probe.

The high court judgment has come on the plea of former Punjab director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini, who had in August approached the court seeking quashing of the FIR or transfer of probe to the CBI or any other agency. The high court bench of justice Fatehdeep Singh on September 8 had dismissed this plea along with his anticipatory bail petition. This detailed judgment, however, was released on Monday. Subsequently, Saini was granted anticipatory bail by the Supreme Court on September 15.

Saini had argued that the FIR is the result of malafide act by Congress government and further that apex court in 2008 had quashed an FIR against him in this case.

The court while dismissing the plea observed that the victim side, due to deficiency of resources, may be prejudiced in pursuing the matter, if it is transferred. Also, the investigating agency is collecting evidence which is only available in Punjab and it is easier even for the witnesses to get themselves examined before the SIT, the bench said, adding, “The transfer would also result in protracted delay which suits the petitioner at this game of wits who since 1991 has managed to keep the law at bay,” the bench said.

It further observed that a serious and heinous crime has come about which has its repercussions on the society at large. “The first FIR was not quashed on merits but on grounds of misdemeanour”, it said, adding that the question of quashing the present FIR is too preposterous as the probe has just begun. “What has come across to this court from the records depict depravity of mind and for which the petitioner deserves no compassion,” it added.

As of political victimisation and his heroic acts, the bench added that the same does not come to his aid to “wash off the blood” of the crime from his smudged hands. He has panicked over the law coming close on his heels and thus he is raking up this ‘subterfuge’ of political victimisation to get undue sympathies of the court, the bench said.

SIT summons Saini on Sept 23

Mohali: Six days after the Supreme Court directed the former Punjab director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini to join investigations in the 1991 murder case of Balwant Singh Multani, the Special Investigating Team (SIT) on Monday summoned him to join probe on September 23.

After it didn’t find Saini at his residence in Sector 20, Chandigarh, the SIT pasted the notice outside the house and also gave copies to his counsels, Himmat singh Shergil, HS Dhanoa and Misha Rohtagi.

As per the notice, Saini has been asked to reach Mataur police station in Mohali at 11am on September23.

Saini was given relief by the SC on September 15 through interim stay on his arrest and directed him to co-operate and join investigations.

Multani, a junior engineer with Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation, was allegedly picked up by the police in December 1991 after a terror attack on Saini in which three policemen were killed. Saini was injured in the attack. HTC