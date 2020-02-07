Multiplying fun: Playing games and learning maths add zest to kids’ event

cities

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 00:37 IST

Five-year-old Navanya Pawar proudly showed how he can do maths with help from her favourite cartoon character, Dora. She made little Dora-shaped cakes and an oven with two sides, with the help of small cakes made of pebbles she explained how to add.

Children were attracted to the cartoon character and how it could help the girl add.

Students from 12 Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) schools in Kalwa participated in a maths fair, which aims at proving the subject is not difficult or boring. The fair will continue till Friday at TMC school number 4 and 5 at Gholai Nagar, Kalwa.

“I enjoy Maths, as our teacher makes use of fun games to teach us. They helped me to make the projects and I am enjoying when other students also come to my table and learn addition,” added Pawar, a Class 1 student from TMC School Number 4 in Kalwa.

More than 2,000 students participated in the fair, the basic concepts were made easy to learn and understand.

A marketplace was set up and children bought and sold. They not only learnt to handle money but also the basic calculation.

Navnirmiti Eduquality, which has organised the fair, focusses on alternative activity-based ways of learning. This is the third consecutive year of the fair within TMC jurisdiction.

“We are focusing helping students understand maths. We also provide teachers with basic aides that help them to teach mathematical equations through fun activities,” said Nandkumar Jadhav, director, Navnirmiti Eduquality.

A huge board game at the venue is a replica of snake and ladders but involved calculation. Children walked over these numbers as they calculated it.

“Instead of directly introducing them to numbers, we have provided them with various objects. Introducing a subject termed boring in such a fun manner was the biggest attraction for students,” said Maithili Pophale, teacher, TMC School.

Rani Surakya, 8, student of TMC school number 92, had some bowls with colourful pebbles and knick knacks that had to be calculated.

“I could play, learn and at the same time help other students understand concepts. Some games have buzzers that would sound if we gave the right answer.”

IIT students part of the fair for research purposes

Some students from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay were also at the fair as part of their research on Augmented Reality.

“Students are given tablets that they have to point towards the open space in front of them. A 3D image of virtual objects will appear and help understand concepts better. We want to understand its application and the response from students. We have also introduced this to teachers,” said Pratiti Sarkar, research scholar, IIT-Bombay.