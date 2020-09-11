Mumbai civic body defends its demolition of alterations in actor Kangana Ranaut’s office

cities

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 01:05 IST

A day after the high-voltage drama over demolition of alleged structural violations in Kangana Ranaut’s office in Pali Hill in Bandra, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday, in its affidavit filed before the Bombay high court (HC), said the actor’s allegations of harassment and mala fide action were false and unwarranted.

The affidavit, file in response to the actor’s petition, justified the demolition on the grounds that 14 alterations and additions on the premises were not as per the sanctioned building plan. The official concerned acted as per a 2012 policy circular, which states “such construction should be removed forthwith on expiry of notice period of 24 hours”. “In light of these submissions and the fact that the actor has not claimed the demolished portions were legal, action of demolition as per section 35 (A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act was justified,” BMC’s affidavit stated, seeking dismissal of the petition.

Senior advocate Aspi Chinoy and Anil Sakhare appearing for BMC informed a division bench of justice SJ Kathawalla and justice RI Chagla that Bhagyawant Late, designated officer, H-West ward, had filed the affidavit, acting on HC’s orders on Wednesday. The affidavit stated BMC officials had followed proper procedure of inspecting the site with proper permission from the person responsible in the property.

The affidavit stated that during the inspection on Monday, it was found that on the ground floor, a toilet was converted into office cabin, unauthorised kitchen was constructed in store room, new toilets were constructed beside staircase inside storeroom and in parking area, and unauthorised pantry was built. It further stated that on the first floor, unauthorised room/cabin with wooden partition was made in the living room, unauthorised meeting room/cabin with wooden partition was made in the pooja room, toilets were built in open chowk area with brick masonry walls and slab at the front was extended horizontally by 2’6”. The violations on the second floor were staircase orientation change, balcony enclosed in habitable area by removing partition walls and an unauthorised horizontal extension of slab at the front admeasuring 3’, it said.

The affidavit also stated that on observing the alterations and additions, the official served a notice to Ranaut on the same day. Thereafter, a stop-work notice was posted on the gate on September 8. However, as the notice was not heeded and unauthorised construction continued, as per the March 2012 BMC policy circular, demolition was carried out.

As the court pointed out that the petition was filed in haste, Ranaut’s advocate Rizwan Siddiqui sought permission to amend it. Siddiqui submitted that he also wanted to put on record various facts and communications which his client had undertaken with the BMC ward office concerned over two years .

The court then directed Siddiqui to make the amendments and file a rejoinder to the BMC affidavit by Monday and directed BMC to file its affidavit on the amended petition by September 18. The hearing is scheduled for September 22.