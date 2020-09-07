e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Mumbai civic body says despite relaxing rules, citizens still don’t get tested for Covid-19 on their own

Mumbai civic body says despite relaxing rules, citizens still don’t get tested for Covid-19 on their own

cities Updated: Sep 07, 2020 00:11 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar
         

Two months after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) allowed anybody to get tested for Covid without a prescription, the civic body said it was challenging to get citizens to do a test on their own. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in its revised testing advisory to states on Saturday, too paved the way for walk-in tests.

Starting July 7, BMC relaxed the testing norms, removing the clause that made prescription from a registered medical practitioner mandatory.

BMC officials, however, claimed the number of people getting tested in private laboratories on their own is not substantial.

The civic body has been under pressure to increase the number of tests being undertaken daily to get an accurate estimate of the spread of the infection.

According to BMC officials, nearly 60-70% of the patients, who test positive for Covid-19, are found through their contact-tracing efforts. So far, BMC has not segregated data on those who have got tested on their own and those tested by the civic body.

BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal told HT, “People are reluctant, and many are not ready to take the test. This is a big challenge and a major hurdle too. However, we have been taking all measures to increase testing by organising camps and door-to-door screening. I have also set targets for ward officers.”

Chahal added, “On Saturday, we did around 12,000 tests and this was one of the highest single-day testing until now. We have conducted testing of more than 8 lakh samples, and maximum are by using the RT-PCR method.”

“Till now, around 90,000 tests have been conducted using the rapid antigen kits,” he said.

In the past five months, BMC has traced over 20 lakh citizens, which includes both high- and low-risk contacts. As of Friday, BMC had conducted 8.13 lakh tests. The one-lakh-test mark was crossed on May 6, two lakh on June 1, three lakh on June 24, four lakh on July 14, five lakh on July 29, six lakh on August 9, seven lakh on August 22 and eight lakh on September 03.

Siddarth Paliwal, a private health consultant from Mumbai, said, “There will be some reluctance or opposition from citizens over getting tested for Covid-19, and this is solely out of fear. But the authorities had to relax the testing guidelines, which has been done now in case of ICMR. Also, the authorities need to ensure they reach out to maximum citizens in a focused manner.”

top news
NCB quizzes Rhea for 6 hours in Sushant case
NCB quizzes Rhea for 6 hours in Sushant case
Inside Pak Army’s deradicalisation programme for surrendered militants
Inside Pak Army’s deradicalisation programme for surrendered militants
Bharat Biotech gets nod to move to phase 2 trials of prospective Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
Bharat Biotech gets nod to move to phase 2 trials of prospective Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
Kerala’s finance minister Thomas Isaac tests positive for Covid-19
Kerala’s finance minister Thomas Isaac tests positive for Covid-19
‘Kudos’: Sitharaman to DRI officials injured in bid to stop gold smugglers
‘Kudos’: Sitharaman to DRI officials injured in bid to stop gold smugglers
Bihar Assembly Election: LJP to take call on alliance in key meeting today
Bihar Assembly Election: LJP to take call on alliance in key meeting today
Ratan Tata would have been this if he was not heading Tata Group
Ratan Tata would have been this if he was not heading Tata Group
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In