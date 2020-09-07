Mumbai civic body says despite relaxing rules, citizens still don’t get tested for Covid-19 on their own

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 00:11 IST

Two months after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) allowed anybody to get tested for Covid without a prescription, the civic body said it was challenging to get citizens to do a test on their own. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in its revised testing advisory to states on Saturday, too paved the way for walk-in tests.

Starting July 7, BMC relaxed the testing norms, removing the clause that made prescription from a registered medical practitioner mandatory.

BMC officials, however, claimed the number of people getting tested in private laboratories on their own is not substantial.

The civic body has been under pressure to increase the number of tests being undertaken daily to get an accurate estimate of the spread of the infection.

According to BMC officials, nearly 60-70% of the patients, who test positive for Covid-19, are found through their contact-tracing efforts. So far, BMC has not segregated data on those who have got tested on their own and those tested by the civic body.

BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal told HT, “People are reluctant, and many are not ready to take the test. This is a big challenge and a major hurdle too. However, we have been taking all measures to increase testing by organising camps and door-to-door screening. I have also set targets for ward officers.”

Chahal added, “On Saturday, we did around 12,000 tests and this was one of the highest single-day testing until now. We have conducted testing of more than 8 lakh samples, and maximum are by using the RT-PCR method.”

“Till now, around 90,000 tests have been conducted using the rapid antigen kits,” he said.

In the past five months, BMC has traced over 20 lakh citizens, which includes both high- and low-risk contacts. As of Friday, BMC had conducted 8.13 lakh tests. The one-lakh-test mark was crossed on May 6, two lakh on June 1, three lakh on June 24, four lakh on July 14, five lakh on July 29, six lakh on August 9, seven lakh on August 22 and eight lakh on September 03.

Siddarth Paliwal, a private health consultant from Mumbai, said, “There will be some reluctance or opposition from citizens over getting tested for Covid-19, and this is solely out of fear. But the authorities had to relax the testing guidelines, which has been done now in case of ICMR. Also, the authorities need to ensure they reach out to maximum citizens in a focused manner.”