Home / Cities / Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar admitted to hospital for Covid-19 treatment

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar admitted to hospital for Covid-19 treatment

cities Updated: Sep 13, 2020 00:11 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar
         

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar, who had tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, has been admitted to the civic-run SevenHills Hospital in Andheri on Friday evening, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said. Pednekar posted a tweet confirming her hospitalisation on Saturday evening.

After Pednekar’s rapid antigen test came positive on Thursday, she had quarantined herself at home. However, after she experienced body ache a day later, she was admitted to the hospital, an official from SevenHills Hospital said.

The official added that Pednekar has no other symptoms nor does she have any comorbidity.

