0.77% first-time voters across Thane district to cast their vote in upcoming civic elections

Out of the 64.66 lakh voters registered across Thane district, 50,118 voters will be casting their votes for the first time in the upcoming civic polls. This, however, is merely 0.77% of the voters in the district.

Among the overall voters 54% are males and 45% are females. Unlike earlier, the Election Commission was not able to conduct awareness drives in colleges regarding voter registration.

As a part of the continuous revision of voter’s lists with photographs in 18 assembly constituencies within Thane district, an intensive drive was conducted across the district till October 31 last year.

“The first time voters do not easily come forward to register their names in the voter’s list in cities. Moreover, we were not able to trace and conduct proper awareness drives for this age group,” said an official at the Thane Collector office.

Most first-time voters registered are from Airoli and Belapur followed by Murbad and Bhiwandi rural constituencies. Meanwhile, among the overall registered voters, maximum population is in Airoli and Kalyan (W) followed by Ovala Majiwada constituency in Thane district.

From among the registered voters, 0.77% or 50,118 are first-timers in the 18 and 19 years age group. However, the most number of voters are in the 30-49 years age group – at 31.05 lakh or 48% of the overall registered voters in the district.

“Thane being the hub for migrant population looking for jobs, it has always been a trend to have the most number of voters in the 30-49 years age group. Youngsters or first-time voters are always few in the district,” said Archana Kadam, deputy collector, Thane district.

Those in the 20-29 years age group are 10.54 lakh or 16.31% and 11.39 lakh or 17.61% are in the 50-59 years age group across the district. The registered voters in the 60 years and above population comprise around 12 lakh or 18% of the overall registered voters.

